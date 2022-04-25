Nearly 500 Ukrainian refugees get visas to flee to Lincolnshire

People across the county have opened their homes

Almost 500 Ukrainian refugees have been issued with visas to settle in Greater Lincolnshire.

Home Office figures reveal that South Kesteven is currently set to welcome the most refugees, and North East Lincolnshire the fewest.

It is less than two months since the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme was launched for those fleeing the Russian invasion.

As of March 14, 472 visas have been issued for lower tier authorities across Lincolnshire.

There have been offers from all parts of the county to house refugees. Hosts will receive £350 a month for at least six months.

However, the visa system has been criticised for being slow and cumbersome compared to other countries’ efforts.

Here is the breakdown for how many visas have been issued for each part of the region –

South Kesteven – 96

East Lindsey – 72

North Lincolnshire – 61

North Kesteven – 60

South Holland – 47

Lincoln – 46

West Lindsey – 40

Boston – 31

North East Lincolnshire – 19

Anyone with a spare room or home can offer to accommodate a displaced Ukrainian person, and can register their interest through the government website.

Those who know a Ukrainian national who they want to sponsor can also do that.

Buckinghamshire is the English authority area with the highest number of approved visas so far, with 507 currently granted.

It is followed by Wiltshire, Cornwall, Wansworth and Barnet.