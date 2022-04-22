Ex-Lincolnshire cop unmasked as she avoids jail over unauthorised computer access
Force hid her identity during a misconduct hearing earlier this year
A former Lincolnshire Police officer has been given a suspended sentence for gaining unauthorised access to data on the force’s computer system.
Victoria Midgley received a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for six months, after pleading guilty to five charges.
They all took place at Lincolnshire Police headquarters between September 1, 2019 and August 10, 2021.
The 52-year-old, of Elmtree Road, Ruskington, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
In deciding sentence, the bench took into account Midgley had been in a position of trust and the offences had occurred over a lengthy period.
But the magistrates noted there had been no damage to the systems or police and said her motive wasn’t malicious – there had been no financial benefit to her.
Midgley had already resigned from her post when Lincolnshire Police held a misconduct hearing earlier this year.
The force issued a statement on the findings of the hearing but did not name her.
It said: “Former Officer A was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of allegations in relation to confidentiality; orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.
“It was found that between September 2019 and August 2021, Former Officer A used police systems without authority or reasonable excuse to access information that was personal to them.”
After the misconduct hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, said it had been a “very difficult case” but there had been standards breaches and there would have been no other option than to dismiss Midgley had she still been serving.
He added: “This is essential to the protection of public confidence in policing and upholding the highest possible standards in all we do.”
Midgley was ordered by the court to pay £85 prosecution costs and £128 victim surcharge.
Also read: Long-serving Lincolnshire Police officer used computer system to make sex abuse suspect aware of allegations