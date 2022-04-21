Fans and players turn out for unveiling of limited edition RAF-inspired Lincoln City shirt

A celebratory limited edition Lincoln City football shirt that reflects on the history of the city, from the cathedral to the RAF, has been released for Imps fans at the club shop.

The shirt was created by Imps supporters Gary Hutchinson, Mandi Slater and Danny Nesbitt, paying tribute to Lincoln’s proud RAF heritage. It also depicts the Bishop’s Eye window pattern of Lincoln Cathedral and the colours of the Lincolnshire flag to make it truly unique.

Just 100 of these shirts have been released on an initial production run, as the football club joins in with the #MyCityMyShirt project, an initiative from the Football Supporter Association’s Fans for Diversity campaign, as well as Kick It Out.

An unveiling event was held at Lincoln City’s club shop inside the Waterside Shopping Centre on Thursday, April 21, to showcase the limited edition shirt to the fans and allow them to buy one for £45.

It was attended by club chairman Clive Nates, as well as first team players Ben House, Joe Walsh and Jordan Wright, who were on hand to sign shirts and take photographs with fans.

The shirts flew off the hangers and were very popular among the fanbase, as supporters were keen to get their hands on a piece of Lincoln City history.

One of the fans behind the #MyCityMyShirt initiative was Delores Smith, who said: “I think that City as a club are amazing, seeing our progression over the years has made me really proud of the team.

“I have been going since we were in non-league and seeing how far we’ve come is truly amazing. The atmosphere at games is amazing as well.

“The players show heart in all their games – overall we just love this club and this city.”