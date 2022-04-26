Floral tributes for Lincoln teacher who “touched the hearts of many”
There has been an outpouring of grief and happy memories of him from the community
Flowers and messages of sympathy have been left on a Lincoln bridge in a poignant tribute to much-loved teacher Simon Stones.
Mr Stones, a teacher of history, politics & government and sociology at the Priory Academy LSST for more than 20 years, tragically died in an incident on the A46 Lincoln bypass last week.
Lincolnshire Police received a reports of a man on the Burton Road bridge over the bypass on the morning of Tuesday, April 19.
The incident was sadly confirmed as fatal, and Mr Stones was named locally in the days that followed.
The school described him as “a popular, talented and inspiring teacher”, and said students and staff were being offered support and counselling following the news.
Bunches of flowers have been tied to the railing of the bridge over the bypass, some accompanied by messaged of love and gratitude.
Hundreds took to social media to leave messages and memories of the local teacher.
Debbie Louise said: “Heartbreakingly sad and truly awful shocking news. He was a fabulous teacher to both of my boys. Such a terrible loss. Thoughts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and students.”
Chloe Skayman wrote on The Lincolnite’s news post: “He was such a great teacher, always a good laugh. RIP Sir, hope you’re at peace now.”
Sharon Bavin wrote: “We are heartbroken, he was a truly outstanding tutor and mentor to my children when they attended LSST, a very talented gentleman. Rest peacefully. Thinking of your family, friends and students at this terribly difficult time.”