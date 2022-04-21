Former dealership to be demolished for new 73-room care home

Councillors said it felt like ‘half an application’, as more work is proposed down the line

A former Peugeot dealership on Lincoln High Street will be demolished to make way for a new care home.

The elderly residential facility will create 73 en-suite rooms after being approved by City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee.

The site had attracted drug use and squatters since the Abacus Motor Group business closed in 2018.

It is located near the South Park roundabout, and would be accessed off Cross Spencer Street.

There were concerns about the whether the care home would overshadow nearby properties or create too much traffic.

The application has been submitted by Torsion Care, who have also drawn up plans for retirement flats on neighbouring land.

Councillor Chris Burke said that he would have preferred to wait until both plans came up so they could be considered together.

“We’re in the dark in a sense. This feels like half an application,” he said at the planning meeting.

“Spencer Street is far too narrow, and already has considerable traffic problems. I wonder if this is a case of the developer being too greedy for the amount of space?”

Councillor Bob Hewson added: “This facility is definitely needed. It’s the ideal site as a brownfield area, and could create an attractive entrance into the city.”

The showroom and other motor repair buildings will be demolished.

Some 23 new parking spaces will be created for staff and visitors.

Chris Burns, speaking for the applicant, told the meeting: “There is a huge undersupply of care beds in Lincoln. Facilities like these are desperately needed, and would relieve strain on the NHS.

“This would turn a disused, derelict site which has attracted drug users and squatters into a prosperous care home.”

The plan was narrowly approved by 5-3, with conditions attached.

The developer agreed with the council’s request that the rooms on the top floor overlooking neighbouring gardens couldn’t be used as residential rooms.

The committee also stipulated that the height of the care home’s eaves could be no taller than the neighbouring former Untied Reform Church.

The plans to build 32 residential apartments will be decided on at a later date.