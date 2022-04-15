Grantham boy, 10, becoming a child drumming sensation

A 10-year-old boy from Grantham is on his way to becoming a superstar drummer, chasing his dreams of playing in a rock band and touring the world.

Sam Bickmore has been playing the drums for around four years, and already achieved a remarkable grade eight, the highest rank you can earn when learning to play an instrument.

Sam has his own YouTube channel where he uploads cover versions of him playing some iconic songs, and he has ambitions of being a star drummer in a big-selling rock band in the future.

His music teacher said he shares a similar style with the likes of Dave Grohl, formerly of Nirvana and now the lead singer of Foo Fighters, which is pretty esteemed company to be named alongside.

His parents Sarra and Garry said they noticed Sam’s “natural rhythm” from a young age, describing him as “gifted” with his ear for music.

Sam said of his drumming: “It just makes me feel happy that I can play along to most songs, and just tap away on something I love doing.”