Homophobic insults reported at Grimsby train station
Transport police are investigating
British Transport Police are investigating a homophobic incident aimed at a rail staff member at Grimsby train station.
At around 6pm on February 14, a member of the rail staff approached two people sat on a bench at Grimsby station and asked if she could inspect their tickets.
The pair aimed homophobic comments at the staff member and officers believe the man and woman in the image may have information to help their investigation.
If you recognise them or have information yourself, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 and quoting incident 468 of 14/02/22.