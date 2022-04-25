In Pictures: Charity horse ride through Lincoln for mental health fundraiser

A horse ride convoy took place through the city of Lincoln on Sunday as part of a charity fundraiser for mental health awareness.

Around 20 horses and horse boxes were in Lincoln for a charity walk on Sunday, April 24, raising money and awareness for esteemed mental health charity Mind.

Lincolnshire Police officers were in attendance to ensure the safe passage of the horses on their journey, as they set off from The Lincoln Imp on the Ermine estate on Sunday morning.

The convoy went along the A46 and stopped off at the Pride of Lincoln, The Lincoln Green, the Plough on Newark Road, and back to The Lincoln Imp via High Street, Brayford Wharf, Yarborough Road and Riseholme Road.

It came to an end at around 6pm on Sunday, with police thanking the public for their patience and cooperation as officers safely escorted the horses along their route through the city.

It is similar to an event that took place in 2019, again a horse walk through Lincoln, which raised money for children’s cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.

Photographer John Aron attended the meet and captured these pictures for The Lincolnite: