Lincoln City fans asked to help find man who mysteriously disappeared

A man from Shrewsbury has been missing since the evening of Lincoln City’s game in Shropshire last month, and an appeal to help locate him has now reached Imps fans too.

Nathan Fleetwood, 21, attended the Shrewsbury Town vs Lincoln City game at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, March 26 before heading out into the Shropshire town.

His family and friends have been appealing to help find Nathan, with a timeline of his whereabouts released to help people retrace steps and get closer to finding where he is.

At around 2.30am on the Sunday morning, Nathan was seen leaving Alberts Loft Bar about an hour and a half before his last sighting on Kingslands Bridge – where he spent approximately ten minutes heading over to the barrier before disappearing out of sight.

Just four minutes before his last sighting, a male and female were seen walking over the same bridge that Nathan was at, and between 3.50am and 4am (30 minutes after the male and female were seen) Nathan was found lying on the floor with two men around him.

It is alleged that the two men were asked by passers-by what they were doing, and they replied saying they were helping Nathan get a taxi. They then picked Nathan up and it looked as though they had to drag him while he was up on his feet.

It had looked like they were going to head back over the bridge to the town side, but according to Nathan’s family, CCTV footage shows that they never did, and this was the last confirmed sighting of Nathan.

Police have interviewed two men in their 20s who were with Nathan that evening, and said they were happy with their accounts.

The family say they are “confused” as to where he could have gone, and believe he either walked down the steps along the river, towards the top of Kingsland, or got in a vehicle.

His phone pinged with a text message from Carol his mother at 5.52am, but it has not been on or traceable since then.

Nathan has been described as having short blonde hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a white T-shirt, black hooded jumper and white Nike trainers.

The community has rallied together with huge volume, as hundreds went on a search for Nathan but it was sadly to no avail. Now, Lincoln City fans who went to the game are being asked to get in touch and share what they may know about the incident.

If you have any information about Nathan’s whereabouts, you can visit the Facebook page dedicated to finding him.