Maintenance works on Humber Bridge set to cause delays next weekend

Motorists travelling on the Humber Bridge next weekend are being told to expect delays and allow extra time for journeys due to vital maintenance works on the road.

The work will resurface the southbound carriageway, with a contraflow put in place from 6pm on Saturday, May 7 until around midmorning on Sunday, May 8.

The contraflow will start at Hessle Tower and extend south to Barton anchorage, with tag lanes remaining open for the duration of work in attempts to minimise traffic impact.

As a result of these works, which are weather dependent and could still be cancelled or rearranged should things take a turn for the worse, motorists are being asked to allow more time on their journeys if they plan to cross the Humber Bridge in that time frame.

Andrew Arundel, chief operating officer at the Humber Bridge, said: “The bridge is more than 40 years old now and therefore needs to be regularly maintained to ensure it is kept in safe, working order.

“We recognise that works on the bridge cause disruption to road users and this is why we are carrying out this work at night on a weekend to minimise the impact.

“We are also keeping the tag lanes open to ensure access to the bridge isn’t restricted.

“But even with those measures in place, the contraflow will see traffic move more slowly across the bridge than usual, so those who cannot avoid travelling should allow extra time for their journey.”