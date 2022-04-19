Middle Eastern success for Grimsby seaweed snack company

Hoping to expand to the likes of Qatar and Saudi Arabia soon

A food company based in Grimsby that sells seaweed snacks has secured a deal to stock its products in the largest supermarket chain in the United Arab Emirates.

Cleethorpes Road-based company Seaweed Agogo launched in 2019 and despite only being a young business, it has already been enjoying international success.

Producing seaweed snacks and seasonings, the firm was created by Tracy George and her partner Professor Mike Dillon, a world-renowned expert on food sustainability and supply chains.

The company only sources organic hand harvested seaweed, and uses it alongside other ingredients to create plant-based, vegan-friendly snacks such as popcorn and seaweed herb sachets.

In the latest big move for the brand, Seaweed Agogo secured a contract to be stocked internationally in one of the largest Middle Eastern chain hypermarkets.

It means that the products will be sold across the United Arab Emirates, and work is underway to get a deal supplying the likes of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and more.

Tracy said: “We are delighted and excited to be seeing such early success, but we have plans to build on this.

“We will be developing new products and now the hospitality industry is up and running again after lockdown we believe there is more growth to come.

“We really believe in this product. Seaweed is good for the planet, good for your health and a sustainable food source. Most importantly our products taste good. We are looking forward to a bright future.”

Tracy also hailed the help of another Grimsby-based business, Iris Packaging Ltd, for helping get her seaweed business off the ground.

Director at Iris Packaging, Craig Knight, said the company had helped dozens of fledging businesses move their venture onto the next stage.

“It’s been exciting and rewarding to work with Tracy from the initial idea to a thriving business.

“Her success is further evidence of Grimsby’s growing reputation as one of Europe’s premier food producing areas and we look forward to working alongside the firm as it grows and prospers.”