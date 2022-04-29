8 seconds ago

Million-pound stone barn conversion near Market Rasen boasts modern style in rural setting

‘A cow shed with class’
The four-bedroom property on Fen Road costs over £1 million. | Photo: Mundys

A stunning barn conversion in the Lincolnshire Wolds with impeccable panache has been listed for more than £1.1 million.

The Byre, on Fen Road in Owmby-by-spital is a three storey stone barn conversion that blends luxurious living with traditional family atmosphere.

It has four bedrooms, two sitting rooms, a dining room and living kitchen, as well as a dedicated wine fridge, fully enclosed grounds and an outbuilding with its own gym and office space.

The Byre is a stunning property with plenty of strings to its bow. | Photo: Mundys

The property has been listed by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £1,150,000, and you can see the full listing or request details here.

The current owners have overhauled the property and undergone an extensive renovation, creating more than 4000 sq ft of versatile living accommodation.

This is what the property looks like inside:

Modern design is at the core of the build. | Photo: Mundys

The Byre is described as ‘a cow shed with class’. | Photo: Mundys

There is still a sense of tradition everywhere you look. | Photo: Mundys

Elegant living with a family feel. | Photo: Mundys

How about that for a wine fridge?! | Photo: Mundys

The rooms spread across three storeys. | Photo: Mundys

The master bedroom is as spacious as it is glamorous. | Photo: Mundys

Slick features in every room, even the bathrooms. | Photo: Mundys

Two sitting rooms to choose from. | Photo: Mundys

Each bedroom has its own luxury ensuite bathroom. | Photo: Mundys

The property grounds are secluded by gates and overlook the Lincolnshire Wolds. | Photo: Mundys

A look at the outbuilding and parking space. | Photo: Mundys

The detached outbuilding has its own gym. | Photo: Mundys