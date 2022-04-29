Million-pound stone barn conversion near Market Rasen boasts modern style in rural setting

A stunning barn conversion in the Lincolnshire Wolds with impeccable panache has been listed for more than £1.1 million.

The Byre, on Fen Road in Owmby-by-spital is a three storey stone barn conversion that blends luxurious living with traditional family atmosphere.

It has four bedrooms, two sitting rooms, a dining room and living kitchen, as well as a dedicated wine fridge, fully enclosed grounds and an outbuilding with its own gym and office space.

The property has been listed by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £1,150,000, and you can see the full listing or request details here.

The current owners have overhauled the property and undergone an extensive renovation, creating more than 4000 sq ft of versatile living accommodation.

This is what the property looks like inside: