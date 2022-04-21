Severe delays as car and lorry collide in Nettleham
Avoid the area if possible
Update: A woman was taken to hospital – read the latest here.
A crash involving a car and a lorry in Nettleham is causing delays in large areas north of Lincoln on Thursday morning.
The collision between a blue Peugeot and a Highways Maintenance lorry was reported to police at 8.32am on April 21.
Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible and the road is closed both ways just before the Nettleham junction up to the roundabout.
An eyewitness told The Lincolnite that a screen was put up and paramedics were treating someone before putting them into an ambulance.
There are likely to be delays following a collision on Washdyke Lane, Nettleham, involving a car and lorry. This was reported to us at 8.32am today (21 April). Please avoid the area if possible. Incident 64 of 21 April pic.twitter.com/m7CLNk4DWC
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 21, 2022