Woman seriously injured in Nettleham crash

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious after a crash on the A46 at the junction with Washdyke Lane in Nettleham on Thursday morning.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the collision involving a blue Peugeot 107 and a white DAF truck at 8.32am on April 21.

The female driver of the Peugeot was seriously injured, but police said no-one else sustained injuries in the collision.

The road was closed shortly after the crash and police said it had been hoped the road would reopen at around 3pm after vehicle recovery.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle involved, prior to the crash or the incident itself, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 64 of April 21.

Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.