Shock as animal carcasses appear on Lincolnshire beach

A dog walker in Chapel St Leonards has been left in shock after spotting two dead animals on the beach.

The carcasses were found on Friday, April 29 by Cheryl Pearson, who was walking her dog on the beach at Chapel St Leonards.

It appears to be a seal and a deer, and nobody knows how they got there or what happened to them, though both carcasses were badly damaged.

The seal was seen with visible marks where skin had been removed, while the other animal had become close to just a pile of bones at this point.

It is unclear what the procedure is for removing these carcasses from the beach, but it will be hoped they are removed soon ahead of what could be a busy Bank Holiday weekend on the coast.

The Lincolnite has contacted the RSPCA and East Lindsey District Council.