Sneak preview of Lucy the Dragon at Lincoln Castle

She will be unveiled to the public on April 2
Lucy the Dragon has made her grand arrival at Lincoln Castle at long last. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lucy the Dragon will be unveiled to the public at Lincoln Castle for the first time on Saturday, April 2 and The Lincolnite has been for a sneak preview.

Lucy will be “breaking through” a section of the medieval wall of the iconic building and will provide a backdrop for a packed summer of events.

She is completely free to view until she leaves on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Entrance to the castle grounds is free, but admission charges apply for the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta.

Lucy has arrived at Lincoln Castle! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Keeping a watchful eye over the castle grounds. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the sculpture appearing in 2020, plans were submitted to Lincolnshire County Council in February for the dragon to be installed as a temporary exhibition. It will be located in the Cobb Hall area within the castle’s grounds.

Visitors can follow clues and solve puzzles to become a Victorian dragon hunter, or dive into an adventure story inspired by Lucy herself, with a castle activity book packed with puzzles, games, colouring sheets, and stickers.

The eerie-eyed dragon will be at Lincoln Castle until October. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Victorian dragon hunter activity costs £2 per child. Castle activity books are priced at £2.99.

See more photos from The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes:

Lucy is an impressive beast that you need to see in person. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bursting through the castle walls. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Take part in the interactive trail and become a dragon hunter! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It won’t just be Lucy on display at the castle. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite