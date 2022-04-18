Tags of shame? It’s ‘brilliant bins’ in West Lindsey as first purple lid collections begin

The first purple lid recycling collections began today in West Lindsey and the council has piled the praise on residents for their “brilliant” bins.

Crews have been out in Scotter and Gainsborough this morning collecting dry and clean paper and cardboard in the new purple-lidded bins – and they were impressed with what they found!

Elsewhere in the county, North Kesteven District Council had to reject more than 9,000 bins when it rolled out the new recycling scheme, with advisory notes attached to bins dubbed ‘tags of shame’ by residents.

But in West Lindsey the council says the quality of products collected so far has been “brilliant”. It did, however, remind households delivery/takeaway pizza boxes cannot go in the purple-lidded bins.

Ahead of the first collections, West Lindsey District Council told residents to make sure the right things are put in the right bins.

Frozen food boxes, newspapers, envelopes, magazines, junk mail and cardboard parcel packaging should go in the bin loose, not bagged.

Paper and cardboard that has been shredded, become dirty or greasy are not allowed in the bins and those containing anything other than the required items will not be collected.

Councillor Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council said: “The new scheme is a significant step forwards for the district, as we move towards increasing our recycling rate and reduce levels of non-recyclable waste.”

West Lindsey is the third local authority to roll out the purple bins, after Boston Borough and North Kesteven, and it is hoped the rest of Lincolnshire will follow by 2024.

Happy Easter Monday 🐣 Our fabulous crews are out today in Scotter and Gainsborough for our first purple lidded bin collections.

So far the quality of products collected has been brilliant. Quick reminder to say delivery/takeaway pizza boxes cannot go in the purple lidded bins. pic.twitter.com/BnVbGFAzp0 — West Lindsey DC (@WestLindseyDC) April 18, 2022