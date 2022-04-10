West Lindsey residents told ‘Right Thing, Right Bin’ ahead of first purple lid collections

The time has almost come for the first purple bin collections in West Lindsey, and the council has been reminding residents to make sure the right things are put in the right bins.

The first collections will get underway from Monday, April 18, with residents being encouraged to remember the purple-lidded bin is only for dry and clean paper and cardboard.

For instance, this includes frozen food boxes, newspapers, envelopes, magazines, junk mail and cardboard parcel packaging – all of which should go in the bin loose, not bagged.

Paper and cardboard that has been shredded, become dirty or greasy will not be taken.

Purple or purple-lidded bins containing anything other than the required items will not be collected, and any blue recycling bins thereafter will be given ‘advisory tags’ if they have the wrong items inside.

West Lindsey is the third local authority to roll out the purple bins, following on from the success of the scheme in Boston Borough and North Kesteven. It is hoped the rest of Lincolnshire will use purple bins by 2024.

Councillor Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council welcomes the new purple-lidded bin collections.

He said: “I’d like to thank all West Lindsey residents for their continuous hard work ensuring that they are putting the right thing in the right bin. I understand that such a change is sometimes not easy.

“As separate paper and carboard collections start, it is important to remember that the new scheme is a significant step forwards for the district, as we move towards increasing our recycling rate and reduce levels of non-recyclable waste.”

Councillor Daniel McNally, executive member for waste at Lincolnshire County Council,

said: “I want to extend my thanks to residents in West Lindsey for doing their bit to help improve recycling in Lincolnshire.

“As the first paper and card collections start, please just take a second over the next few weeks to make sure you’re putting the right thing in the right bin, and helping to reduce contamination.

“Remember, if you’re at all unsure whether something can be recycling at home, leave it out, and then check it out in the Right Thing Right Bin leaflet, or on West Lindsey’s website.”