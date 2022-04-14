Weekend walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations in Boston and Lincoln

There will also be walk-ins at the Boston Mass Vaccination Centre

There will be pop-up sessions for people in Boston and Lincoln to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this weekend, as the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres will close on Easter Sunday.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout is continuing to demonstrate strong numbers, with 23,849 second booster jabs being administered in Lincolnshire as of April 11 – an increase of 10,003 from the previous week.

The hard work will not stop for NHS vaccination teams over the Easter weekend, as a couple of pop-up sessions have been planned across the bank holiday weekend in Boston and Lincoln.

You will not need to book an appointment for the walk-in sessions. Spring boosters will be offered to people aged 75 and over, as well as those aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed, though parents or guardians must be present for consent for 12-15-year-olds.

The two walk-in sessions are:

Friday, April 15 – Bud Robinson Community Centre, Maple Street, Lincoln, LN5 8QS: Between 3pm and 7pm

Sunday, April 17 – Old Leake Community Centre, Furlongs Lane, Boston, PE22 9NX: Between 10.30am and 3.30pm

Lincolnshire’s two Mass Vaccination Centres, the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground, will close on Easter Sunday but be open for people wanting jabs on Friday, Saturday and Monday over the bank holiday weekend (2.30pm to 7.30pm for the Showground, 12.30pm to 7.30pm at PRSA).

There will, however, be further walk-in sessions for immunosuppressed over-16s to get their booster, as well as doses for 5-11-year-olds, at the PRSA.

These clinics will be held between 8am and 12pm on Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16 and Monday, April 18, as well as an additional 5-11-year-old session between 4.30pm and 7.30pm again on the bank holiday Monday.

It is still preferable for jabs at Lincolnshire’s two MVCs to be booked in via the National Booking System or calling 119, but both sites have flexibility for spring boosters on a walk-in basis. These will be done on a first come, first served basis.

Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We’re really pleased to be very busy vaccinating people again, particularly those aged 75 and over, and people who are immunosuppressed, as well as 5-11 year-olds and people who, for whatever reason, haven’t previously had their first, second or booster vaccination.

“If there was ever going to be a day when we might reasonably expect to be less busy, it’s Easter Sunday, and so our MVCs at PRSA and the Lincolnshire Showground will be shut for the day.

“We’re going to give some of our teams a little time back, although a number of them will be out and about on Easter Sunday vaccinating housebound people.

“Whilst we are having a particular push on the spring boosters for those at higher risk of covid – including people aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed – because we know that immunity to covid wanes over time, it’s important to remember that getting vaccinated remains the best way to maximise your protection against covid for anyone who’s eligible.”