Witness appeal after robbery and kidnap in Grimsby

A Greek restaurant and takeaway has started to move into a unit in Lincoln centre after a family-run chip shop business was forced to close due to personal family reasons.

The Fish King, owned by Cypriot Thas Frangeskou, opened next to Wilko off Lincoln High Street on Waterside South in March this year. It was a welcome boost for the unit, which had been formerly occupied by JayDees which closed after three decades of business in July 2020.

Unfortunately, The Fish King announced on April 20 it would be closing saying: “Unfortunately we have had to leave Fish King Lincoln due to ill health and family circumstances.

“It is with great regret to say we won’t be seeing all of our lovely customers. We wanted to say a massive thank you for the support and we our sad to see it go.”

A business called The Greek Brothers will be moving into the unit, with works currently under way to transform the inside of the building.

It said: “The Greek Brothers, your soon to be favorite authentic Greek restaurant and takeaway, is coming to Lincoln!

“We look forward to welcoming you all and serving you the best quality food. We hope that with each bite, you will be instantly transported to an island beach front.”

The Greek Brothers was “created to bring you a piece of Greece closer to home” and the menu includes flavours from several parts of the country from the “most famous destinations to our little yet charming villages in the hidden corners of Greek islands”.

Meanwhile, The Fish King based at The Forum in North Hykeham posted on social media to clarify this business is not affected. It said: “As we’ve had some enquires about The Fish King restaurant in town, we would like to make a post to let everyone know we are not affiliated in anyway with the shop in town.”