Call for volunteer extras for thriller movie to be filmed in Lincoln

Would you like to be in a movie?

A Lincolnshire production company is preparing a new thriller movie in the Lincoln area, and is calling on local people to come forward to be an extra in the film.

The film, created by Fresh AIR Films and Media, will begin production in June, and follows the life of a highly trained mercenary as he is led through a series of simulations to save his daughter.

It will be shot in the Lincoln area and the production company has issued a casting call for extras to appear in the film.

It will be for over-18s on a voluntary basis, with extras required to be at the University of Lincoln on June 13, and/or the Blue Room on June 14.

The film’s writer and director, Alastair Railton, said: “Thriller films have always been a great source of entertainment to me, so to make one is a dream come true.”

In order to stay within a clear “home-grown” ethos, Alastair has been working with local organisations such as the University of Lincoln, the Blue Room, the Lincolnshire Woodland Trust and the Grantham Drama Society.

Mr Railton added: “Working with these organisations has given our team a feeling of connectivity with the local community and is something we hope to continue long into the future.”

Anyone interested in getting involved is being invited to email Mr Railton at [email protected], and for more information visit the Fresh AIR Films and Media website.