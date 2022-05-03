Candidates announced for Sleaford by-election

Three parties will contest the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham seat

The candidates have been announced for the by-election to fill a vacant Sleaford seat at the district council.

It comes after Conservative Michael Kent resigned as North Kesteven District councillor for the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham ward.

The election will be held on Thursday, May 26.

Labour, Conservative and Lincolnshire Independents will all be competing for the seat.

The candidates have been announced as:

Paul Andrew Edwards-Shea (Labour Party)

Bob Oldershaw (Lincolnshire Independents – Sleaford)

Mark Anthony Smith (Conservative Party)

Polls will be open between 7am and 10pm.

The deadline for residents to ensure they are on the electoral register is midnight on Tuesday, May 10. Register online or call the council on 01529 414155.

People who are already registered at their current address will not need to do anything.

Residents have until 5pm on Wednesday, May 18 to appoint someone to vote as a proxy on their behalf.

Currently 30 of the 43 members of North Kesteven District Council belong to the NK Administration Group, 10 stand for the NK Independents Group, and two are unaligned.