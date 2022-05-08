Close to £50k funding for LIVES critical care car – the only one in Lincolnshire

LIVES, the Lincolnshire-based first responder charity, has been awarded close to £50,000 of vital funding to kit out its critical care car with the latest lifesaving equipment.

The funding was offered by Ørsted’s East Coast Community Fund for Medic 50, the only dedicated critical care car for the east coast in the whole of Lincolnshire.

It provides a rapid response to medical emergencies at times of peak demand as well as at night, when resources for care are at their most limited.

A total of £49,699 has been given to LIVES so that Medic 50 can be there for patients in quicker times, as well as helping the charity carry equipment that is usually only found in intensive care units.

CEO at LIVES, Nikki Cooke, said: “Medic 50 is a service run entirely by volunteer medical professionals. These doctors, nurses and paramedics give up their time to be there when the worst happens.

“This generous donation from East Coast Community Fund has allowed us to purchase equipment that ensures we are giving our patients the best chance of a positive outcome.”

Imran Nawaz, Stakeholder Advisor at Ørsted, said: “We are delighted to support so many fantastic causes with the East Coast Community Fund.

“LIVES do vital work on the east coast, and we’re glad our funding can help purchase lifesaving equipment. Our latest round closes on 27 July, we are looking forward to reviewing the applications.”