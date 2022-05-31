Convicted sex offender absconds from HMP North Sea Camp
Police say he may have travelled to the Leicestershire
We are appealing for help to locate Gary Butcher, aged 55, who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston.
Butcher, a convicted sex offender, was reported missing just after 5:30am today (31st May). He is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.
He is described as a white male with a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and a “Phillip-Trina” tattoo on his left arm.
He may have travelled to the Leicestershire area.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are appealing for help to locate Gary Butcher who was reported missing from North Sea Camp this morning.
“If you have any information to his current whereabouts, please contact us immediately. If you do see him, please do not approach him and instead, call us on 101 quoting incident 37 of 31st May and if it’s an emergency, dial 999.”