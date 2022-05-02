Cornhill Cove now open for summer business in Lincoln

Forensics remain at the scene in Sleaford after a man and a woman were found dead in a house on Sunday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police launched an investigation following the tragic discovery in George Street just after 4pm on May 1.

The deaths, a woman, believed to be in her 30s, and a man thought to be in his 40s, are still being treated as unexplained, however police confirmed this afternoon they’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

This morning specialist officers could be seen removing vital evidence from the home, where clothes remain on a washing line and children’s toys are scattered around the garden.

The woman had suffered injuries before she died and today a police cordon remains in place at the property while forensics investigate what led to the two deaths.

Officers are working on ‘a number’ of lines of enquiry to work out exactly what happened and are keen to hear from members of the public who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and postmortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused the deaths of both of these people, but I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public. As soon as we can update with more information, we will.”

Postmortem examinations and formal identification have not yet been carried so police are not yet in a position to be able to release the deceased’s names. These are expected to take place later this week.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 292 of May 1. You can also email [email protected].