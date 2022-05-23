Crash causing major delays in Gainsborough
Officers are on the scene
We are on scene at an RTC on Bridge Road Gainsborough near to the Jet Fuel Garage.
This is causing major delays on Trent bridge and all junctions to the area.
Please avoid where possible.
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) May 23, 2022