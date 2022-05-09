Crash closes B1190 from Doddington roundabout in Lincoln

Police expect the road to be closed for some time

A section of the B1190 in Lincoln has been closed by police following a crash on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place on the B1190 Lincoln Road at the junction of Main Street in Doddington, and at around 1.25pm Lincolnshire Police confirmed the road was closed.

The road is closed from the Doddington roundabout in both directions, with access only via the A57, not Whisby Road.

While the extent of the crash and those involved is unknown, it is expected that the road will be closed for some time, and officers are advising people to take an alternative route.

This is a breaking story and we will provide more information when we get it.