Eco-friendly pedestrian crossing to be installed at Long Sutton
It is expected to cause some disruption
A pedestrian crossing on Long Sutton High Street will be upgraded to become more environmentally friendly, with maintenance works causing minor disruption to road users.
The current pedestrian signal equipment at Long Sutton High Street is coming to the end of its operational life, and Lincolnshire County Council is undertaking a works programme to upgrade the crossing.
The works are due to begin on May 10 and be completed on May 27, with two-way temporary lights in place during the scheme. Pedestrian phases at each side of the site will assist walkers due to the narrow footpaths.
It will be upgraded to be more environmentally friendly with the use of extra-low voltage equipment reducing the carbon footprint and power consumption at the crossing.
Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is the right time to make the changes to this equipment as it is coming to the natural end of its operational life.
“By undertaking these works we will not only have a crossing that is better for users but also for the environment.
“There will be some minor disruption during these works and we are minimising any inconvenience as much as possible whilst the changes are made.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected for their patience as we carry out the refurbishment.”