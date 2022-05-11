False alarm! Emergency services called to reports of ‘hand in a bag’

Firefighters went out in a boat to retrieve it

Police and firefighters in Lincoln were called to deal with concerns from residents about what appeared to be a ‘hand in a bag’ floating in water, though it just turned out to be something much less sinister.

Officers were called to Sincil Drain on Tuesday, following reports for a floating hand in a bag that was seen in the water.

Residents gave a description of what they saw and the location, which police say proved “very handy” as they contacted Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue to retrieve it.

Firefighters arrived in a boat to fish out the bag and establish exactly what this thing was. However, it turned out to just be a glove.

It wasn’t the only peculiar call put into Lincoln Police on Tuesday, as officers were also informed of a herd of cows on the A46. The owner quickly managed to round up the cattle and clear the area, meaning there wasn’t much in the way of disruption to traffic.

Lincoln Police posted to social media to say: “That’s a snippet of our day, keeping people, cows and gloves safe!”