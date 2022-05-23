Grimsby and Immingham tips declared ‘best in the country’ after winning national award

Two tips in North East Lincolnshire have won a national award for excellence in waste management thanks to their unique ways of making recycling fun.

Grimsby and Immingham tips, both run by North East Lincolnshire Council’s waste contractor Newlincs Development, scooped the prize for Best Civic Amenity Site of the Year at the Excellence in Recyling and Waste Management awards ceremony in London.

Staff at the community recycling centres (CRCs) were rewarded for their efforts in raising thousands for good causes, as well as the clever seasonal makeovers they do at the sites to lift spirits.

The CRCs have become well-known for their Christmas and summer holiday junk modelling designs, and have even decided to go with a Platinum Jubilee theme – creating royal characters around the site.

The sites take in more than 1,100 tonnes of waste and recycling each month, with around 23,000 vehicles visiting Grimsby and Immingham tips each month.

Sharon Hunt, operations director at Newlincs Development Ltd, said: “I am so pleased that the site attendants hard work has been recognised at a national level. It takes a lot of effort in creating all the different displays as well as running the site.

“I would also like to thank the residents of North East Lincolnshire who have donated so generously, particularly at Christmas time enabling us to support both local charities and other life-saving initiatives within North East Lincolnshire.”

It isn’t just decoration that sets these sites apart, as bikes and bric-a-brac are sold at Grimsby to raise money for charity, and last year 17 defibrillators were given to local groups.

Using items that were initially thrown away, staff also donated emergency bleed kits to 30 locations around North East Lincolnshire, in support of the Control the Bleed campaign.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for Environment and Transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Congratulations to the team at Grimsby and Immingham CRCs, winning this award is a fantastic achievement and a fitting reward for the work they put in.

“Anyone who has visited the tips recently will see the lengths they go to to make the site a fun place to recycle things you don’t need. There are also plenty of bargains on offer with their bike and bric-a-brac sales, with all the proceeds going to good causes.

“In March they won the Environmental Achievement category in the Civic Awards and now they’ve won the double by winning the Best Civic Amenity Site of the Year. Well done to all involved.”

Both Grimsby CRC, on Estuary Way, and Immingham CRC, on Queens Road, are open every day from 8am to 6pm, apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the sites are open from 8am to 4pm.