Independent Boston councillor becomes chairman of Lincolnshire County Council

An independent county councillor in Boston has been named as the new chairman of Lincolnshire County Council.

Councillor Alison Austin was elected into the role at the annual general meeting of the full council on Friday, May 20, along with new vice chairman Councillor Robert Reid.

Councillor Austin has served as an independent county ward member for Boston South since May 2013, winning re-election on May 6, 2021.

She will be supported in her role throughout the term by her husband and chairman’s consort, Richard Austin.

Councillor Austin said: “I feel immensely honoured and privileged to be elected as chairman of the county council. I’ve always held a strong sense of community service, and I will continue promoting positive change across Lincolnshire as chairman.

“Amongst my first duties, will be participating in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This will be a great opportunity to not only recognise the achievements of our longstanding monarch, but also to give communities the opportunity to come together and mark a return to normality after a difficult couple of years.

“As part of moving on from COVID, I want to focus on the future during my time in office. I look forward to supporting the training and development of residents county-wide. We need to ensure we have a highly skilled workforce so that we can attract and retain businesses in Lincolnshire.”

As part of her duties, Councillor Austin has selected homeless and vulnerable people charity Centrepoint Outreach as one of her chosen organisations to support during her time in office.

She has been a volunteer at Centrepoint Outreach for several years and will continue to support the organisation in this new role.