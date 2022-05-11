Lincoln New Theatre Royal to host variety show as thank you to NHS

A Variety Show has been planned at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln as a thank you to the NHS for the dedication of health workers during the pandemic.

The show, which takes place on Sunday, May 29, will feature a host of stars and local talent while raising money for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity in a special evening of live performance.

The New Theatre Royal originally had plans for a Variety Show in 2020 but it was postponed by the pandemic. The same thing happened in 2021 and it has now been scheduled for May 2022, with theatres able to open their doors once again.

Featuring in the show will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royal, Specialty Act Isabella Bliss, female music group Nova and local talent such as the County Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society in Lincoln.

Tickets are on sale now from the New Theatre Royal website or box office, starting from £25, which will all go to ULHC.

Talking about why the theatre wanted to support the NHS, Artistic Director Natalie Hayes-Cowley said: “I think everyone has been touched by the incredible work of the NHS, particularly over the last couple of years.

“As the country went into the first lockdown, NHS staff had no choice but to continue working to keep us all safe. It was heartbreaking to see the staff working all hours of the day in such tough conditions during these unprecedented times.

“The images and interviews we saw on TV really hit us hard. And when the theatre family finally got back to the theatre, we agreed that we had to do something to say thank you to the NHS.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity was founded in 1996 and supports over 750,000 people across four sites each year. They help NHS staff deliver care to patients, families and carers, as well as generating extra funding that cannot be provided by the NHS alone.

Ben Petts, charity manager at ULHC, said: “As people are getting back to some kind of normality the staff within the Hospital are still working with Covid patients daily. The effects of the past couple of years will stay with many of us for years to come.

“We’re truly thankful for the New Theatre Royal to recognise the dedication of the local NHS staff and put on this Variety Show to raise funds which we will use to support the patients and staff across the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.”