Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022: Nominations now open
Celebrating Lincolnshire’s best schools and educators
Nominations are now open for schools and education settings to be recognised in the 2022 Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards.
The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best school and teachers in Greater Lincolnshire.
The headline sponsors making the awards possible are Lincoln College Group.
Twelve categories are now open for nominations. The deadline for nominations is June 3, with a judging lunch scheduled for June 7.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on July 7.
Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards categories:
- Headteacher of the Year
- Environmental Champion/s
- Food Champion/s of the Year
- Community Involvement
- SEND School of the Year
- Primary School Teacher of the Year
- Secondary School Teacher of the Year
- College Tutor/Lecturer of the Year
- Primary School Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Secondary School Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Nursery School of the Year
- Childminder of the Year
Visit the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.
Stonebow Media 2022 events programme
The finalists have been announced for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence 2022 Awards. The awards ceremony is held on May 26.
For more information, nominations opening dates, book tickets and more visit thelincolnite.co.uk/awards
Stonebow Media, publisher of The Lincolnite, will be hosting a number of events throughout 2022 to promote and reward Lincolnshire’s best businesses.
In July we will be hosting the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, in partnership with Lincoln College. These awards will recognise the fantastic achievements of our county’s teachers and support staff from nursery to college.
September will see the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards which recognises our county’s diverse food offering from farm to fork. Lincolnshire is responsible for growing 30% of the nation’s vegetables and 18% of the poultry, and these awards will promote and celebrate our rich crop of farmers, producers and food service industry.
In recognition of the fantastic work from the Lincolnshire tourism industry we will be hosting in October the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards, in partnership with Lincoln College. These awards are a springboarding opportunity for county businesses to be nominated in the Visit England national Tourism Awards.
Our Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 will once again be a highlight of our events calendar in November, and after the fantastic nominations from 2021 we are excited to see what our county has to offer this year. With nominations from entrepreneurs, sporting stars, mental health advocates and many more the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 gives recognition to the exciting work young people in our county have achieved.
November will also see us hosting the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, aimed at entrepreneurs and SMEs. With the fast pace of technology, research and development within our county, these awards offer opportunities for these fantastic businesses to get the recognition they deserve.
— Limited sponsorships opportunities are still available. Contact Partnerships Manager Katrina Burrill on [email protected] for details.