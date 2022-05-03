Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022: Nominations now open

Headteacher of the Year

Environmental Champion/s

Food Champion/s of the Year

Community Involvement

SEND School of the Year

Primary School Teacher of the Year

Secondary School Teacher of the Year

College Tutor/Lecturer of the Year

Primary School Teaching Assistant of the Year

Secondary School Teaching Assistant of the Year

Nursery School of the Year

Childminder of the Year

Visit the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.

Stonebow Media 2022 events programme

The finalists have been announced for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence 2022 Awards. The awards ceremony is held on May 26.

For more information, nominations opening dates, book tickets and more visit thelincolnite.co.uk/awards

Stonebow Media, publisher of The Lincolnite, will be hosting a number of events throughout 2022 to promote and reward Lincolnshire’s best businesses.

In July we will be hosting the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, in partnership with Lincoln College. These awards will recognise the fantastic achievements of our county’s teachers and support staff from nursery to college.

September will see the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards which recognises our county’s diverse food offering from farm to fork. Lincolnshire is responsible for growing 30% of the nation’s vegetables and 18% of the poultry, and these awards will promote and celebrate our rich crop of farmers, producers and food service industry.

In recognition of the fantastic work from the Lincolnshire tourism industry we will be hosting in October the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards, in partnership with Lincoln College. These awards are a springboarding opportunity for county businesses to be nominated in the Visit England national Tourism Awards.

Our Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 will once again be a highlight of our events calendar in November, and after the fantastic nominations from 2021 we are excited to see what our county has to offer this year. With nominations from entrepreneurs, sporting stars, mental health advocates and many more the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 gives recognition to the exciting work young people in our county have achieved.

November will also see us hosting the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, aimed at entrepreneurs and SMEs. With the fast pace of technology, research and development within our county, these awards offer opportunities for these fantastic businesses to get the recognition they deserve.

