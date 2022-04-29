Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: The finalists
Congratulations to all the 2022 finalists!
We are pleased to announce the finalists in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022.
With almost 200 entries across ten categories, the judging panel has selected their top businesses from across the county to recognise and celebrate.
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire businesses, recognising their resilience and business acumen in our county.
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research Department.
The 2022 finalists are:
SME of the Year
— Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- ADHD 360 Limited
- Hanworth Country Park
- Pallinc Ltd
- TFM Countrystore
- UK Alternative Energy Ltd
Family Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Wright Vigar
- Daisy Made Farm Ltd
- Fox (Owmby) Limited
- R H Smith & Sons Wigmakers LTD T/A Smiffys
- RW Stokes Tea and Coffee
- Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
Exporter/International Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
- Legless Limited
- Liz Drury Voiceovers
- Makan Bites Ltd
- R H Smith & Sons Wigmakers Ltd T/A Smiffys
- Specialist Heat Exchangers Ltd.
Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year
— Sponsored by Productivity Programme
- BeamOut Studios
- Blossom and Best
- Firmative Media
- Live Like Loyalty
- Seraph Technologies Limited
Agri-Food Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Stonebow Media
- Jones Food Company
- JRH Water Management
- Seaweed Culture
Charitable Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Ringrose Law
- Headway Lincolnshire
- Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
- LIVES
- MENTalk Lincs CIC
- Sophie’s Journey
Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School
- Evolve Flowers Ltd
- JRH Water Management
- Seaweed Culture Limited
- Systematic Print Management Ltd
- UK Alternative Energy Ltd
Rising Star of the Year
— Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise
- Cheryl Ellron, Makan Bites Ltd
- Hannah Lockwood-Geck, Fizzco Ltd
- James Hopkins, DBS Digital
- Jonathan Brewer, Tradeglaze (Lincoln) Ltd
- Tom Remington, The Strait and Narrow
Business Leader of the Year
— Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park
- Julie Priestley, DBS Digital
- Michael Jones, Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln
- Phillip Anderton, ADHD 360 Limited
- Sara Boland, Influence Landscape Planning and Design
- Wendy Clarkson, Fizzco Ltd
Business of the Year
— Sponsored by Productivity Programme
- KryptoKloud
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- RW Stokes Tea and Coffee
- The Strait and Narrow
- Witham Group
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony hosted by Lincoln Actor Colin McFarlane on May 26 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.
What the judging panel said
Vicky Addison, Head of Business Incubation, Innovation & Growth at the University of Lincoln, was the chair of the judging panel.
She said: “The judges were really encouraged by the quality of the nominations this year, which were both innovative and inspiring.
“It was lovely to see a wide range of businesses applying, and bringing forward many organisations which don’t always get enough recognition.
“I’m looking forward to celebrating with all the finalists and winners next month.”
The judging panel also included representatives from event sponsors Ringrose Law, Duncan & Toplis, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Wright Vigar, Lincoln Minster School, the Productivity Programme, and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.
Find out more on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.