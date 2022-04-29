Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: The finalists

Congratulations to all the 2022 finalists!

We are pleased to announce the finalists in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022.

With almost 200 entries across ten categories, the judging panel has selected their top businesses from across the county to recognise and celebrate.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire businesses, recognising their resilience and business acumen in our county.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research Department.

The 2022 finalists are:

SME of the Year

— Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

ADHD 360 Limited

Hanworth Country Park

Pallinc Ltd

TFM Countrystore

UK Alternative Energy Ltd

Family Business of the Year

— Sponsored by Wright Vigar

Daisy Made Farm Ltd

Fox (Owmby) Limited

R H Smith & Sons Wigmakers LTD T/A Smiffys

RW Stokes Tea and Coffee

Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Exporter/International Business of the Year

— Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Legless Limited

Liz Drury Voiceovers

Makan Bites Ltd

R H Smith & Sons Wigmakers Ltd T/A Smiffys

Specialist Heat Exchangers Ltd.

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year

— Sponsored by Productivity Programme

BeamOut Studios

Blossom and Best

Firmative Media

Live Like Loyalty

Seraph Technologies Limited

Agri-Food Business of the Year

— Sponsored by Stonebow Media

Jones Food Company

JRH Water Management

Seaweed Culture

Charitable Business of the Year

— Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Headway Lincolnshire

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

LIVES

MENTalk Lincs CIC

Sophie’s Journey

Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year

— Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School

Evolve Flowers Ltd

JRH Water Management

Seaweed Culture Limited

Systematic Print Management Ltd

UK Alternative Energy Ltd

Rising Star of the Year

— Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

Cheryl Ellron, Makan Bites Ltd

Hannah Lockwood-Geck, Fizzco Ltd

James Hopkins, DBS Digital

Jonathan Brewer, Tradeglaze (Lincoln) Ltd

Tom Remington, The Strait and Narrow

Business Leader of the Year

— Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park

Julie Priestley, DBS Digital

Michael Jones, Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln

Phillip Anderton, ADHD 360 Limited

Sara Boland, Influence Landscape Planning and Design

Wendy Clarkson, Fizzco Ltd

Business of the Year

— Sponsored by Productivity Programme

KryptoKloud

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

RW Stokes Tea and Coffee

The Strait and Narrow

Witham Group

The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony hosted by Lincoln Actor Colin McFarlane on May 26 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.

What the judging panel said

Vicky Addison, Head of Business Incubation, Innovation & Growth at the University of Lincoln, was the chair of the judging panel.

She said: “The judges were really encouraged by the quality of the nominations this year, which were both innovative and inspiring.

“It was lovely to see a wide range of businesses applying, and bringing forward many organisations which don’t always get enough recognition.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating with all the finalists and winners next month.”

The judging panel also included representatives from event sponsors Ringrose Law, Duncan & Toplis, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Wright Vigar, Lincoln Minster School, the Productivity Programme, and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

Find out more on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.