Lincolnshire police officer charged with sexual offences
An officer has been charged with sexual offences and will appear at court today.
Liam Shields, 24, who was based in Stamford, has been charged with two offences of sexual touching. The offences are reported to have happened between February and May 2019 and more recently, this week, on Thursday 26 May 2022. Following the charges he has been kept in custody and will appear at Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court today, 28 May 2022.
Lincolnshire Police’s Professional Standards Department has been informed and the force will refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
He is currently suspended from duty.
We ask people not to speculate while criminal proceedings are on-going.
Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We take such allegations very seriously as we know they can affect the confidence of our communities, however I would like to offer reassurance that we will always investigate reports like these without fear or favour.”