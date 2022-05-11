Stores and jobs saved as Morrisons take over struggling chain McColl’s

A special baton relay celebrating communities in the build up to the Commonwealth Games will make a stop in Lincoln this summer.

The 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be hosted by Birmingham in its 16th year and will stop in Lincoln on Sunday, July 10.

It will provide the opportunity for people to experience the excitement in the build up to 11 days of show stopping sport.

The baton is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28, 2022.

Kicking off on Thursday, June 2, the Baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

It will then resume the international journey and return to England on Monday, July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

A busy schedule of activities and events are planned for the Queen’s Baton Relay, with opportunities to highlight untold stories from Batonbearers who are striving for change in their community.

During its time in Lincoln, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), the LNER Stadium, Sincil Bank, Lincoln High Street, Steep Hill and Lincoln Cathedral.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Lincoln includes:

Approx. 4.55pm*, International Bomber Command Centre

Approx. 5.15pm*, LNER Stadium

Approx. 6pm*, Lincoln Guildhall to visit the Right Worshipful, The Mayor of Lincoln before relaying up Steep Hill to Lincoln Cathedral

*Times subject to change, further details on events to be released soon.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton.

The Birmingham 2022 website will be updated with information over the coming months, with detail on the events and where to line the route.

Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We look forward to hosting the Baton in Lincoln as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay in July.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us to showcase the city and what we have to offer and welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the evening’s celebrations.”

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in

recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 Batonbearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

Phil Batty, Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen’s Baton Relay, said: “Whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history. And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”