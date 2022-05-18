Lloyds to close in Bourne, leaving town with no banks

Lloyds Banking Group will close 28 branches across the country this year, including the only bank left in Bourne.

The group, which owns Lloyds and Halifax, has blamed failing customer numbers on the closures, which will take place between August and November this year.

20 Lloyds Bank and eight Halifax branches will close nationally across this time period, with Bourne being the only Lincolnshire area to be affected.

Bourne’s Lloyds Bank branch closes on November 21, and it is a bitter blow to the market town as it will now be left without a central bank, meaning residents will have to travel elsewhere.

However, Lloyds Banking Group has said that all affected places have a free cash machine or Post Office within a mile, allowing customers access to limited banking services in their towns or villages.

You cannot open a bank account at these sites, or sort issues with an existing account, but some services can be accessed via free cash machines or Post Office branches if need be – such as withdrawing and depositing cash or cheques if you are a Lloyds customer.

It is the latest in a long line of closures for the group, as the shift towards online and mobile banking continues to gather momentum in the modern age.

These 28 branch closures will bring the total figure of shut down Lloyds Banking Group sites to 88 by the end of 2022.