Man dragged woman to caravan and threatened her with machete

He attacked two police officers who tried to help

A Scunthorpe man dragged a woman into his caravan before threatening her with a machete in a terrifying ordeal, in which he also attacked two police officers.

Ian Plastow, 26, had been out with the woman in Scunthorpe before he drove to his caravan at Manifold caravan park at around 10pm on October 16.

After a row he dragged her out of his car and into the caravan. He hit her head against wooden slats at the doorway and then held a machete to her throat, according to ITV.

The woman tried to run to a neighbouring caravan to raise the alarm, but Plastow reportedly pinned her down and dragged her back to his caravan.

Police were alerted and attended the caravan park. Two police officers found the victim crying in the bathroom with injuries to her face and head.

As they tried to arrest Plastow he became violent and struggled with officers, with one suffering a fractured finger, according to ITV.

The woman was treated at Scunthorpe General Hospital for injuries which included a lump to the back of her head, bruises and marks to her neck, and a cut below her left eye.

Plastow, of Manifold Road in Scunthorpe, was charged with actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting a police officer. He recently appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences.

Judge Michael Fanning imposed a two-year prison sentence for the assault on the woman, and a further two months for the assault on the police officer.

A further sentence of one month for the assault on the second police officer will run concurrently.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill said: “The bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been phenomenal.

“The sentence is well deserved and hopefully Ian’s time behind bars will provide his victim with some comfort that justice has now been served.

“Violence is never okay, and we would encourage anybody who has come to harm at the hands of another to come forward.

“Crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to take proactive action in a bid to deter these criminals from committing crime in our local communities.”