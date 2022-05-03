‘Vindictive’ man sentenced to 26 months behind bars
On Monday, April 25 a ‘vindictive’ man was sentenced to 26 months in prison after being charged with actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
Ian Plastow (26) of Manifold Road, Scunthorpe appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences.
Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill said: “The bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been phenomenal.
“The sentence is well deserved and hopefully Ian’s time behind bars will provide his victim with some comfort that justice has now been served.
“Violence is never okay, and we would encourage anybody who has come to harm at the hands of another to come forward.
“Crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to take proactive action in a bid to deter these criminals from committing crime in our local communities.