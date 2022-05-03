‘Vindictive’ man sentenced to 26 months behind bars

Former CEO at Lincoln College Group Gary Headland will step down from his role as Chair of the Board at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

Gary has served as Chair since early 2019 when he took over from Ursuala Lidbetter, after having previously been a member of the Board for some years. He will step down as Chair of the Board at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December this year.

This news comes after he left his role at Lincoln College Group on March 31, where he had been at the helm for seven years. He left the post to take up a new CEO role at education and training group Activate Learning.

The Chamber is now looking for a new Chair to take over and lead the organisation forward backing its vision of ‘supporting Lincolnshire businesses to grow and succeed’.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of Chair is being asked to submit a CV or cover letter by May 31. Interviews are set to take place on June 10 – submit an application and view the job description here.

Gary Headland said: “Whilst I am sad to be moving on, I have no doubt my successor will be able to continue the good work we are doing.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of the Board and before that a non-executive director, and though of course there have been challenging times over the past two years with the pandemic, I feel the Chamber has come out stronger than ever.

“Taking up the position of the Chair is a great opportunity to really help businesses, great and small, find their potential and grow with one common goal – making Lincolnshire a thriving place to live and work.

“With heartfelt thanks to all Board members current and old, Simon, the Chamber team, and everyone who has supported me during my time here.”

If anyone would like an informal conversation regarding the role, please contact Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Chamber, for further information via [email protected].

Mr Beardsley said: “We are forever grateful to Gary for all his hard work and support he has given us over the years, it really has been invaluable.

“I encourage business leaders across all sectors to consider applying for this role, which brings with it a lot of exciting opportunities and the chance to really make a difference to the Lincolnshire business community. We wish Gary all the best in his future endeavours.”