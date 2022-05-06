Manager search goes on for Lincoln City as Shamrock Rovers boss commits to Irish future
Lincoln will have to look elsewhere
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has committed his future to the Irish champions, rejecting a formal approach from Lincoln City to fill the vacant role at the Imps.
Bradley, 37, emerged as the outright favourite for the Lincoln City manager job after Irish media outlets reported a formal approach had been made for the Shamrock Rovers boss.
The back-to-back Irish Premier League winner was lined up as the replacement for Michael Appleton, who left the club following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season – with Lincoln finishing in 17th place in League One.
However, on Friday morning it was confirmed by Shamrock Rovers that Stephen Bradley had committed his future to the Irish club and dispelled rumours that he would be leaving.
We are delighted to confirm that, despite interest from abroad to sign our Head Coach, Stephen Bradley remains committed to Shamrock Rovers.
The news was met with excitement in Ireland and frustration in Lincoln, but Bradley was quick to thank the Imps for their interest in him.
In a statement posted to the Shamrock Rovers website, Stephen Bradley said: “During the past few days there has been much speculation about my immediate future as Shamrock Rovers head coach.
“I would like to thank Lincoln City for expressing an interest in speaking to me about their vacant managerial position. Like every manager and coach I one day have an ambition to test myself in different countries and at different levels of the game.
“But right now, I am very happy to stay and continue my work at Shamrock Rovers. I love this club and I feel that our work here is not yet complete.
“I would like to thank the chairman and the board for their counsel and support over the past few days.
“We have a huge few months coming up starting with tonight at home against Finn Harps and me, my staff and the players are ready to go!”
Attention will now turn to other candidates, with bookmakers suggesting England under-19s coach Ian Foster is the most likely, followed by ex-Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson and Cheltenham’s Michael Duff.