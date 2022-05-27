McGrandles tells Lincoln he will leave in summer despite club’s best efforts

Lincoln City midfielder Conor McGrandles, a key figure in the side for the past two seasons, has informed the club he will be leaving when his contract expires this summer.

The Scottish midfielder has made 91 competitive appearances for the Imps since he arrived on a free transfer from MK Dons in July 2020 – with many of his 45 games this season being as captain.

McGrandles, 26, was widely linked with a move back to Scotland in the summer, as his contract wound down at Lincoln City, but the club offered him a new deal in the hope of keeping him at the LNER Stadium.

However, he has now informed the club he will be exploring options elsewhere, bringing to an end two years at the Imps in League One, in which he played key roles across the midfield.

McGrandles played a big part in the 2020/21 season which saw Lincoln make it all the way to Wembley in the League One play-off final, and was often one of the players ex-manager Michael Appleton relied on heavily thanks to his consistent levels of performance.

Despite the best efforts of the club to persuade him to stay, Conor will move on once his contract expires at the end of June – with multiple Scottish Premiership clubs expressing an interest in the box to box midfielder.

Director of football Jez George said: “We were fortunate enough to sign Conor on a free transfer two years ago and another club will benefit in the same way this summer.

“We can only thank Conor for his contribution over the past two seasons, for the many memorable moments and wish him well for what comes next in his career. He leaves with the respect and genuine best wishes of all the players and staff.”

In the meantime, Lincoln City will be supporting the player through his recovery from a knee injury sustained at the end of this season.