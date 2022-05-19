Million-pound eco-mansion has its own sauna, yoga room and balcony spaces
A real gem in North East Lincolnshire
A six-bedroom luxury home near Grimsby has gone onto the housing market for £1 million – and for that price you
The property on Humberston Avenue, Humberston has been listed by Turn Key Estates at a guide price of £1 million, coming with four bathrooms, six bedrooms and three receptions along with so much more. You can view the full listing here.
It was built eight years ago, matching the exact standards of flexibility and eco-friendliness at the request of the previous owner. Solar panels provide an efficient energy solution, while all downstairs rooms boast underfloor heating.
There are plenty of eye-catching features with this property, including the glass area in the entrance hall that has been filled with exotic plants, the upstairs gym and yoga space, and the Japanese-style garden.
It maximises natural light with windows surrounding the property, and the open plan kitchen/dining area connects to a large lounge with access to the outdoors.
Lets take a closer look…