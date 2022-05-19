1 min ago

Million-pound eco-mansion has its own sauna, yoga room and balcony spaces

A real gem in North East Lincolnshire

A six-bedroom luxury home near Grimsby has gone onto the housing market for £1 million – and for that price you

The property on Humberston Avenue, Humberston has been listed by Turn Key Estates at a guide price of £1 million, coming with four bathrooms, six bedrooms and three receptions along with so much more. You can view the full listing here.

It was built eight years ago, matching the exact standards of flexibility and eco-friendliness at the request of the previous owner. Solar panels provide an efficient energy solution, while all downstairs rooms boast underfloor heating.

A truly unique entrance hall. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

There are plenty of eye-catching features with this property, including the glass area in the entrance hall that has been filled with exotic plants, the upstairs gym and yoga space, and the Japanese-style garden.

It maximises natural light with windows surrounding the property, and the open plan kitchen/dining area connects to a large lounge with access to the outdoors.

Large open plan kitchen/diner with black and white colour scheme. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Lets take a closer look…

Described by the agent as a “remarkable house, inspired and inspiring”. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Eco-friendliness is at the heart of this home’s ethos. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

A total of six bedrooms inside. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Ideal for large gatherings or dinner parties. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Natural light bursts through the house everywhere you look. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

A multi-purpose room currently being used as a games space. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Balconies look out at your beautiful garden. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Two fully ensuite bathrooms upstairs alongside the bedrooms. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

How about a sauna as well? | Photo: Turn Key Estates

Upstairs there is a great spot for yoga or gym sessions. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

The garden is split between lawn and paved surfaces, along with beautiful pathways through the plants. | Photo: Turn Key Estates

| Photo: Turn Key Estates

| Photo: Turn Key Estates