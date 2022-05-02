Million-pound Lincolnshire Fens farmhouse with indoor pool dates back to Georgian era

A South Lincolnshire farmhouse dating back to the Georgian era is on the market for over £1 million, complete with sweeping countryside views and an indoor swimming pool.

This five bedroom secluded detached property in Donington near Sutterton and Swineshead is a non-listed red brick farmhouse surrounded by farmland in the Lincolnshire Fens.

The property, listed by estate agents Fine & Country at a guide price of £1.1 million, has plenty of enviable features that make it stand out as a property in our county.

Not only does it have five bedrooms, widespread countryside views and ample parking space, you can also kick back in your own indoor swimming pool, complete with changing rooms and a plant room.

The period farmhouse dates back to the late Georgian era, and the barn conversion works with an open plan kitchen/diner/room along with a separate bedroom.

