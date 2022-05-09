Motorbike rider dies in crash with van on B1190 Lincoln Road
No arrests have been made
Police were called on Monday to a report of a collision at 12.12pm on Lincoln Road (B1190) at the junction of Main Street, Doddington.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, a black Lexmoto motorcycle and a white Isuzu van.
The rider of the motorbike, a man aged 22, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.
The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was not seriously injured. The road was blocked following the collision and we estimate it will reopen around 7pm. Our investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw either vehicle as they travelled along Lincoln Road, before the crash happened. We also ask for anyone who may have recorded footage of the vehicles, on a dashcam or similar to contact us.
There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 161 of 9 May in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 161 of 9 May
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.