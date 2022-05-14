Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sessions roll out across Lincolnshire once again
All the places you can get a walk-in jab in the coming days
A fresh batch of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sessions have been planned across Lincolnshire, offering people the chance to get jabbed without the need to book an appointment.
With the closure of the Lincolnshire Showground as a large vaccination site against coronavirus earlier this year, more focus has been placed on pop-up sessions across the county to ensure there are still facilities available for those looking to get the jab.
As a result, there will be walk-in sessions in areas such as Lincoln, Stamford, Spalding and Horncastle over the next week or so. People will be able to come along without appointments and get protected against COVID-19.
In addition, vaccination teams at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, Lincolnshire’s other Mass Vaccination Centre, will be offering walk-ins for stem cell transplant patients aged 12 and over to have their booster or spring booster doses of the vaccine.
This offer will also be made available to stem cell transplant patients who need to restart their course, and they will be held every Monday between 10am and 11am, except for on May 23 and 30.
Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “The pop-ups offer us a degree of agility over and above vaccinating from a fixed site, because they give us the ability to focus on specific areas where there might be more of a need for us to visit.
“People seem to like the flexibility the pop-ups offer and are continuing to come forwards in decent numbers for their vaccinations, including the spring booster. The other option for people who prefer to have an appointment is to book online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.”
The vaccination teams will be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions in the coming days:
- Saturday, May 14 at St Faith’s Church Hall, West Parade, Lincoln LN1 1QL, between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
Saturday, May 14 at Tesco, Canwick Road Trading Estate, Canwick Road, Lincoln LN5 8HS, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.
Sunday, May 15 at Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln LN6 8RN, between 10am and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds only.
Sunday, May 15 at The Bluecoat School and Children’s Centre, Green Lane, Stamford PE9 1HE, between 10am and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.
Sunday, May 15 at Sainsbury’s, Tritton Road, Lincoln LN6 7QN, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.
Monday, May 16 at The Ruby Hunt Centre, Donington, Spalding PE11 4UA, between 9am and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.
Monday, May 16 at Branston Village Hall, Lincoln Road, Branston LN4 1NS, between 10.30am and 4pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over.
Tuesday, May 17 at Tesco, 186 Wragby Road, Lincoln LN2 4QQ, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.
Wednesday, May 18 at Long Sutton Church Hall, Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JE, between 10am and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 3.30pm and 6pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year olds.
Wednesday, May 18 at Tesco, Canwick Road Trading Estate, Canwick Road, Lincoln LN5 8HS, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.
Thursday, May 19 at Johnson Community Hospital (Blood Clinic), Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding PE11 3DT, between 4pm and 7pm for 5-11 year-olds only.
Thursday, May 19 at Tesco, Water Mill Road, Horncastle LN9 5DR, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.
Friday, May 20 at Darby and Joan Hall, Bourne PE10 9LY, between 9am and 5pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 3.30pm and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year olds.
Saturday, May 21 at Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue, Nettleham, Lincoln LN2 2SS, between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4pm for 12-15 year-olds.
Sunday, May 22 at Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln LN6 8RN, between 10.30am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.