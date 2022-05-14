Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sessions roll out across Lincolnshire once again

All the places you can get a walk-in jab in the coming days

A fresh batch of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sessions have been planned across Lincolnshire, offering people the chance to get jabbed without the need to book an appointment.

With the closure of the Lincolnshire Showground as a large vaccination site against coronavirus earlier this year, more focus has been placed on pop-up sessions across the county to ensure there are still facilities available for those looking to get the jab.

As a result, there will be walk-in sessions in areas such as Lincoln, Stamford, Spalding and Horncastle over the next week or so. People will be able to come along without appointments and get protected against COVID-19.

In addition, vaccination teams at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, Lincolnshire’s other Mass Vaccination Centre, will be offering walk-ins for stem cell transplant patients aged 12 and over to have their booster or spring booster doses of the vaccine.

This offer will also be made available to stem cell transplant patients who need to restart their course, and they will be held every Monday between 10am and 11am, except for on May 23 and 30.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “The pop-ups offer us a degree of agility over and above vaccinating from a fixed site, because they give us the ability to focus on specific areas where there might be more of a need for us to visit.

“People seem to like the flexibility the pop-ups offer and are continuing to come forwards in decent numbers for their vaccinations, including the spring booster. The other option for people who prefer to have an appointment is to book online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.”

The vaccination teams will be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions in the coming days: