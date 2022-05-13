Rare Lincolnshire horse brooch on display at The Collection Museum after TV feature

An ultra-rare horse brooch from Lincolnshire has been put on display at The Collection Museum in Lincoln, thanks to a donation.

The Leasingham Horse Brooch is the first known of its kind, believed to date back from AD 43-410, meaning it could be almost 2,000 years old.

It is a complete, cast, copper-alloy Roman brooch in the form of a three-dimensional horse, and it was given to The Collection in Lincoln by the Friends of Lincoln Museums and Art Gallery.

It featured on More4’s Great British History Hunters on Wednesday, May 11, which you can watch on All 4 here, and from today is now on permanent display at The Collection for the public to see for themselves.

It is a fairly realistic horse portrayal, with details of its head, mane and saddle included in the design, while the hinged pin is also still intact.

Dawn Heywood, senior collections development officer at the museum, said: “The brooch is an incredibly rare find in Britain, and the first three-dimensional horse brooch to be recorded on the Portable Antiquities Scheme finds database.

“This style of horse brooch is now identified as the ‘Leasingham type’, so we are privileged to have had the opportunity to acquire the first of its kind for the museum collection.”

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for cultural services, said: “I’m delighted that this rare and unique find is staying in Lincolnshire where it will help tell the story of our county’s rich history.

“We’re grateful to the Friends of Lincoln Museums and Art Gallery who celebrated 50 years of support last year, and this beautiful horse brooch is another treasured example of that invaluable support.”