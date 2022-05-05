Woman airlifted by ambucopter twice to abseil for Lincs Air Ambulance

Hayley’s life was saved by the air ambulance when she was 4

A woman from Lincolnshire who has been airlifted to hospital twice by Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance will be abseiling from a bridge to raise money for the charity.

Hayley Rylott, 27, will abseil 80 feet from a bridge in Buxton on Sunday, May 8 to raise money for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, as a thank you for their work in saving her life not once but twice.

When she was just four years old, Hayley was thrown through the windscreen of a car after a driver fell asleep at the wheel while driving along the A52 near Donington in 1998.

Upon attendance from emergency services, it was not known that a child was involved in the crash, as Hayley landed in a field and the driver was unconscious.

However, when the driver came round they began shouting for Hayley, and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance arrived to locate and transfer her to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

She suffered a serious brain injury and her mum was told Hayley may never walk or talk again. However, thanks to full time help from physiotherapists and her family, she has fought back tirelessly.

Hayley said: “I can’t do natural things like other people can and I can’t work because I get very tired easily.

“I didn’t even break anything in the accident, it was the brain injury and my left-hand side.

“If it hadn’t been for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance I wouldn’t be here now.”

Hayley completed an NVQ in horse care as part of her physiotherapy and she owns two horses called Neo and Danny. However, in 2015 she required the air ambulance again as she was thrown off one of the horses.

Her right arm was injured and because of her location, age and history, LNAA were called upon once more.

Now, as a token of gratitude for the efforts from the air ambulance, Hayley will be taking on a brave challenge of abseiling down a bridge to raise money for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

You can visit the JustGiving page to donate, and it currently has £1,284 on it – smashing the £1,000 target before the event has even taken place.