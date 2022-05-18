WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Scunthorpe care home

Bill served all over the world during the war

There has been cause for celebration at a Scunthorpe care home, as a World War Two veteran staying there turned 100 years old.

William Greaves, known as Bill, celebrated his century on Earth on May 12, with his family, friends and carers at Edmund House Bupa Care Home in Scunthorpe.

Bill was born in 1922 and was one of seven children. His father fought in the First World War while Bill helped his mother raise his siblings.

He then left school at 12 to work on Amcotts Farm in Scunthorpe, before moving to Manchester aged 18 and meeting his wife, May.

The pair were married on June 7, 1941, both aged 19, and Bill says they used to enjoy dancing, holidaying in their caravan and walking in Mablethorpe.

Bill and May went on to have one son called Stuart and a daughter called Christene, and they are now proud grandparents of six and great grandparents of seven children.

Upon the breakout of the Second World War, Bill enlisted in the army and toured Italy, Egypt and Belgium during his time – receiving medals for his campaigns.

He demobbed in 1947 and settled down in a career of steam railways and steelworks until retirement, moving into Edmund House in 2015.

To mark his special day, a congratulatory card was sent to him by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and he had all his loved ones there with him on his 100th birthday.

Bill said: “I don’t feel like I am 100 years old. I feel very lucky to have celebrated my special day surrounded by my lovely family and friends. My carers did a great job decorating the lounge and arranging for my favourite musicians to pay a visit to help me mark the special occasion.”

When asked if he has any advice for the younger generations, Bill said: “My motto is not to stress too much, you will only look back when you get older and wonder what all the stress was about. Also, you are never too old to admit when you are wrong and say that you are sorry.”