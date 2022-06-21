Boultham’s Picnic in the Park joins Summer Fair

City of Lincoln Council has partnered with the Boultham Park Advisory Group to host a weekend of celebrations as it joins the annual Summer Fair with its rearranged Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.

Taking place from 11am – 4pm on Sunday 10 July, the Picnic in the Park event will see communities come together to mark the 70th anniversary celebrations following a day of activities on 9 July for the Boultham Park Summer Fair.

As part of the rearranged Picnic in the Park event, hosted by the city council and civic team, visitors can expect live music, including performances from Spot On and a local DJ, who will play music in between performances.

Visitors to the event can also expect fairground rides, ice cream and other food stalls.

The Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lincoln, Cllr Rosanne Kirk, who will also welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay later that day ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, will be in attendance at the Picnic in the Park event with her civic party.

This free event is open to all, with visitors welcome to bring their own picnics, or purchase food from either the stalls or Boultham Park café.

Visitors to this event are then welcome to head to Castle Square, where an end of day celebration event will take place to welcome the Queen’s Baton ahead of the Commonwealth games taking place from 5pm-6.30pm with music and street theatre.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We were disappointed that the weather was not on our side last month for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, however I very much look forward to welcoming our communities to this fantastic event next month.

“Celebration events such as this are a brilliant way to bring families together, with something available for everyone, and it is fantastic that we can have extended celebrations into the early evening with the Queen’s Baton Relay visiting Castle Square following the Boultham Park event.

“It is also a great opportunity to visit Boultham Park and take in the National Lottery funded restoration works, which have taken place over the last few years.”