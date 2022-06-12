Coastal villages being ‘swamped’ by caravan parks

Plans are in for another 1300 caravans across the Lincolnshire coast

Coastal communities are “under pressure” from the huge number of holidaymakers who don’t contribute to services – with hundreds more caravans on the way.

People living on Lincolnshire’s east coast are struggling to access doctors or dentists due to the huge influx of tourists, a councillor has warned.

The village of Addlethorpe is already “swamped” with seven caravans for every resident.

Ingoldmells Councillor Colin Davie says that tourism needs to be balanced with residents’ concerns about accessing basic services.

“The east coast is a premier tourism destination but we need to think about the people who live and work there permanently. Coastal communities feel that it is all one sided at the moment.

“We have to recognise that there is a need for doctors and hospital services locally. People living here feel under pressure because they can’t get into their doctors’ surgery or the dentist.

“Holidaymakers still use these services. They could be here for a few weeks or a large part of the season – and they may not be contributing to the services.

“In Addlethorpe, there are already seven caravans for every resident – they are swamped. Residents feel forgotten. They want to know when their interests will be put before developers.”

A search of East Lindsey District Council’s planning documents reveal at least 16 applications which promise an additional 1300 static and mobile caravans are currently pending.

They vary from small parks or extensions of 20 to 50 pitches, many around popular destinations like Skegness and Mablethorpe, all the way up to enormous holiday parks.

Councillor Davie has objected to the biggest plan, which promises 490 static caravans at a Ritz Resorts holiday park near Addlethorpe.

He describes the size of the application, which comes complete with a restaurant, club house, and sports facility, as “ridiculous”.

Residents are standing firm against plans for more caravans, with nearly 700 objections to another plan for 104 caravans on Sea Lane near Hogsthorpe.

Councillor Davie added: “We need to see more investment and infrastructure to make sure that residents are looked after.

“The east coast’s population increases 500% in the summer. There are 20,000 permanent residents and 100,000 caravans.

“It is good that the coast is vibrant and people are coming here. It’s clearly a top tourism destination with amazing beaches. However we have to be careful how we manage it.”

Councillor Davie has called in two more applications in the area to be reviewed by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee.